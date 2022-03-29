UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Records Successes In Fight Against Terror, Criminal Activities

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Nigeria is becoming safer every day with the string of successes being recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminal elements, according to the country's information minister Lai Mohammed

Addressing a news conference Monday in Abuja, the nation's capital, Mohammed said the security forces had taken the battle to the bandits and put them on the run, and their ranks were being decimated.

"I am proud of our security forces, our men and women in uniform. Despite a myriad of security challenges, they are living up to the billing," Mohammed told reporters.

"As the terrorists and their camps are being decimated, thousands of terrorists and their families are surrendering in droves," he said.

The minister attributed the success to the procurement of modern platforms for the armed forces.

He said the modern platforms had gone a long way in raising the level of their operational readiness and efficiency, in addition to boosting their capabilities.

The minister also commended the implementation of the community policing initiative, which he said led to the training of 25,000 constabularies in several police colleges across the country.

He said the administration approved the review and upgrade of police personnel's salaries by 20 percent and enhanced the duty tour allowance of police officers to boost their morale.

