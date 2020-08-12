UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Register 423 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

Nigeria register 423 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Nigeria has confirmed 423 more cases of the novel corona-virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,290

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Nigeria has confirmed 423 more cases of the novel corona-virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,290.

In its daily update, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said that the death toll in the country reached to 956 after six more people died over the past 24 hours.

As many as 33,609 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery from COVID-19, it said. With over 16,000 infections, the commercial capital Lagos remains the city hardest hit by the virus in the country.

It is followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which includes the capital Abuja, where more than 4,500 cases have been confirmed to date, and the southwestern Oyo state with roughly 2,900 cases.

The corona-virus pandemic has claimed over 741,700 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 20.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

