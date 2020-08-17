Nigeria reports 298 new corona-virus cases. 1 death

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:15 PM

Nigeria confirmed on Monday nearly 300 new cases of the novel corona-virus, which has infected over 21.6 million people worldwide

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Nigeria confirmed on Monday nearly 300 new cases of the novel corona-virus, which has infected over 21.6 million people worldwide.

"On Aug. 16, 298 new confirmed cases and one death were recorded in Nigeria," the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its latest update.

Till date, 49,068 cases have been registered, including 36,497 recoveries and 975 virus-related deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, it added.

With over 16,500 infections, the commercial capital Lagos remains Nigeria's hardest-hit city. It is followed by the FCT, which includes the capital Abuja, with over 4,700 cases, and the southwestern Oyo State with almost 3,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 reminded the citizens to always wear a mask in public, sanitize hands frequently, maintain physical distance and avoid mass gatherings.

"Asymptomatic patients may show no symptoms but can spread COVID-19 to others who may develop severe symptoms," it said on Twitter along with an animated video to help raise awareness on the pandemic. "You may be young and healthy to fight COVID-19 but your loved ones may not be. #TakeResponsibility and adhere to all non pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19."

