Nigeria reports 930 new COVID-19 cases

LAGOS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Nigeria confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 75,062, said the country's Center for Disease Control on Wednesday.

To date, the West African country has reported a total of 1,200 deaths and 66,775 recoveries, according to the center.

Nigeria's economy has slipped into recession for the second time in four years as oil prices plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official data in November.