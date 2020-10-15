UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Returns Displaced To Jihadist-hit Town

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Nigeria returns displaced to jihadist-hit town

Authorities in restive northeast Nigeria on Thursday transferred around 1,500 displaced people back to their jihadist-hit hometown despite security fears over ongoing attacks

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Authorities in restive northeast Nigeria on Thursday transferred around 1,500 displaced people back to their jihadist-hit hometown despite security fears over ongoing attacks.

A convoy of some 30 buses took the group of mainly women and children from a sprawling camp in main city Maiduguri to the fishing town of Baga, on the shores of Lake Chad.

The move was the latest in a government drive to send people displaced by Nigeria's decade-long jihadist conflict back to the towns and villages they fled.

"The government is determined to return all the people displaced by the insurgency to their homes and close all IDP (internally displaced person) camps," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak.

Around two million people have been displaced in the region, with many forced into makeshift camps where they rely on food handouts from international aid agencies.

Authorities have in the past two years been encouraging the displaced to return to their homes despite concern by aid agencies of the security risks due to increased attacks by the insurgents.

Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum recently insisted the displaced must return to their homes and rebuild their lives as keeping them in camps was no longer financially sustainable.

But last month Zulum's convoy was attacked by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters outside Baga in which 30 security personnel and civilians were killed.

Much of Baga's population was forced to flee some six years ago when the jihadists seized swathes of territory.

Hauwau Mustapha was among the displaced returning to Baga despite apprehension over the safety of her and her six children.

"I'm determined to go back home with the hope that things will work out well and the government will provide the security it promised," Mustapha said.

Despite security assurances by officials for returnees, fisherman Kado Sani decided to leave his family in Maiduguri while he headed to Baga to "study the situation back home".

"It is better to play safe with my family," he said.

At least 36,000 people have been killed in the 10-year conflict in northeast Nigeria.

The violence has spilt into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, with the affected countries forming a regional military coalition to fight the Islamist groups.

Related Topics

Africa Governor Maiduguri Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria Women Family All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Stray dogs bite 3 more including 2 minor children ..

44 seconds ago

Democrats have 'good chance' to win White House: s ..

46 seconds ago

Pakistan Democratic Movement aims to protect thiev ..

47 seconds ago

Belgian king meets once-hidden half-sister for fir ..

3 minutes ago

Juventus report losses of 89.7m euros

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court upholds high court verdict in 57 kan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.