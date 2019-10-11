Nigeria, Russia to Discuss Security, Corruption Fight at Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

Nigeria expects President Muhammadu Buhari to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October for discussing security and fight against corruption, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Nigeria expects President Muhammadu Buhari to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October for discussing security and fight against corruption, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik.

Buhari will head the Nigerian delegation at the summit, which will run from October 23-24. According to Ugbah, Buhari and Putin are set to focus on three major topics at their upcoming talks.

"Firstly, this is the topic of economic diversification ... The second issue to be discussed is the issue of the fight against corruption. We want to ask for Russian help in the fight against this evil, we are preparing agreements with the Russian Federation on assistance in the fight against corruption," Ugbah said.

"Nigeria faces many security challenges. Nigeria occupies less than one million square kilometers [386,102 square miles], while Russia covers an area of 17 million square kilometers, but Russia has managed to stabilize the security situation. Therefore, President Buhari will ask President Putin how Russia was able to accomplish this. And what can Nigeria learn from Russia to cope with the security challenges in Nigeria?" Ugbah added.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will be co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. The leaders of all 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance.