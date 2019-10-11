UrduPoint.com
Nigeria, Russia To Ink Defense Cooperation Deal At Russia-Africa Summit-Nigeria Ambassador

Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:22 PM

Nigeria and Russia plan to sign a defense cooperation agreement at the Russia-Africa Summit later in October, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik

Ugbah expects Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, who will head his country's delegation, to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the event, which Russia's resort city of Sochi will host from October 23-24.

"We hope that President Buhari will be able to bring the negotiations to a logical end and sign agreements on military-technical cooperation in Sochi.

The agreement is ready, when the president arrives in Sochi, both parties will sign it," Ughab said.

The ambassador voiced the belief that the deal would "open up new opportunities in such areas as the supply of military products and training of specialists."

"Nigeria is very committed to the fight against terrorism. And we are counting on the help of Russia," Ugbah stressed.

