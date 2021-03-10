Nigeria says army kills 25 Boko Haram militants in clearance operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nigerian troops have kill 25 Boko Haram militants in a recent clearance operation in the restive northeast state of Borno, an army spokesman said on Wednesday

Some weapons were also captured in the operation, which was launched following a Boko Haram attack earlier this month on the town of Dikwa, Mohammed Yerima said in a statement.

Troops were ordered to "project further to clear other adjoining villages which include Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa and environs," the statement said.

"In the course of the clearance operation, troops encountered heavy fleets of the terrorists, engaged and ultimately obliterated them," Yerima said.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its