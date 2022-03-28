UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Says Troops Repel Bandit Attack On Airport In NW State

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Nigeria says troops repel bandit attack on airport in NW state

Troops in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna have cordoned off the road leading to Kaduna International Airport after repelling an armed attack within the vicinity, the state government has said

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Troops in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna have cordoned off the road leading to Kaduna International Airport after repelling an armed attack within the vicinity, the state government has said.

The troops stationed within the airport responded swiftly to the attack mounted by gunmen, Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, told reporters late Monday.

A military source told Xinhua earlier that more than 200 gunmen were involved in the attack, which killed one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, who raised the alarm on sighting the attackers.

"Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area," Aruwan said.Armed attacks have been a Primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings.

