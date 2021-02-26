Nigeria Secures Almost 40Mln Vaccine Doses Via COVAX 1st Delivery Due Next Week - WHO

Nigeria has secured almost 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, with the first four million doses arriving next week, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the WHO representative in Nigeria said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Nigeria has secured almost 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, with the first four million doses arriving next week, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the WHO representative in Nigeria said on Friday.

"WHO more recently supported the country [Nigeria] to develop its vaccine deployment and vaccination plan for COVID-19.

It has been used to secure through the COVAX Facility close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and four million of which are expected next week," Mulombo said at a WHO press briefing, adding that Nigeria will join countries like Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire to receive the vaccine within the first 100 days of this year.

On Wednesday, Ghana received a shipment of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine thanks obtained via COVAX. Earlier in the day, 504,000 doses arrived in Cote d'Ivoire.