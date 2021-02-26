UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Secures Almost 40Mln Vaccine Doses Via COVAX 1st Delivery Due Next Week - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Nigeria Secures Almost 40Mln Vaccine Doses Via COVAX 1st Delivery Due Next Week - WHO

Nigeria has secured almost 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, with the first four million doses arriving next week, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the WHO representative in Nigeria said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Nigeria has secured almost 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, with the first four million doses arriving next week, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the WHO representative in Nigeria said on Friday.

"WHO more recently supported the country [Nigeria] to develop its vaccine deployment and vaccination plan for COVID-19.

It has been used to secure through the COVAX Facility close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and four million of which are expected next week," Mulombo said at a WHO press briefing, adding that Nigeria will join countries like Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire to receive the vaccine within the first 100 days of this year.

On Wednesday, Ghana received a shipment of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine thanks obtained via COVAX. Earlier in the day, 504,000 doses arrived in Cote d'Ivoire.

Related Topics

World Ghana Nigeria Million

Recent Stories

Hardline Iraq group slams US strike on Syria as 'b ..

2 minutes ago

Over 60 fighters killed in clashes in Yemen's Mari ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny: From poisoning to prison colony

2 minutes ago

Covid lockdown in Greece extended to March 8

6 minutes ago

Scottish salmon farmers flounder in Brexit red tap ..

6 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan issues list of fed ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.