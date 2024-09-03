Nigeria seek revenge against Benin as AFCON qualifying kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Nigeria will be guided by caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen when they seek revenge against neighbours Benin as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying kicks off on Wednesday.

He was a late replacement after German Bruno Labbadia reportedly changed his mind about taking charge because the Nigeria Football Federation declined to foot his tax bill.

Former Bundesliga manager Labbadia had been lined up to confront compatriot Gernot Rohr, who masterminded a 2-1 victory by Benin over Nigeria three months ago in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie scored for the Benin Cheetahs as they came from behind to stun opponents 52 places higher in the world rankings.

Victory was particularly sweet for 71-year-old Rohr as he spent five years in charge of Nigeria before being sacked amid mounting public pressure related to disappointing results.

Losing to Benin triggered the departure of former star Finidi George after just four matches as the Super Eagles coach.

Nigeria were runners-up to hosts Ivory Coast in the 2024 Cup of Nations final and are blessed with abundant attacking talent.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman are some of the stars Eguavoen can choose for the Group D showdown in southeastern city Uyo.

Here, AFP Sport looks at five other high-profile opening-round fixtures to be played between Wednesday and Saturday.

Cameroon v Namibia

Ongoing disagreements between the Cameroon sports ministry and the Samuel Eto'o-led national football federation have created confusion over where the Group J match will be staged.

Originally slated for Atlantic port Douala, the ministry moved the fixture to the capital, Yaounde, only for former Barcelona superstar Eto'o to insist it be played in Garoua.

When the ministry chose Belgian Marc Brys as coach this year without involving Eto'o, it set in motion a meltdown in relations between government and football officials.

Egypt v Cape Verde

Record seven-time Cup of Nations winners Egypt flopped at the 2024 tournament, losing a last-16 penalty shootout against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The tournament was a huge personal disappointment for Liverpool star and national team captain Mohamed Salah, whose group-stage injury forced an unexpectedly early return to England.

Egypt will be wary of Cape Verde in Group C despite enjoying home advantage after the island nation snatched a 99th-minute group draw at the Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast this year.

Ivory Coast v Zambia

Sebastien Haller, the Ivory Coast match-winner in the 2024 Cup of Nations final against Nigeria, has been ruled out as he was busy finalising a transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Leganes.

"It will be a difficult match for us, but we know Zambia having played them in the last Cup of Nations qualifying competition," said coach Emerse Fae, referring to a home win and away loss.

Zambia, qualifiers for the last Cup of Nations after missing the previous three, must do without injured forward Patson Daka for the Group G opener.

Morocco v Gabon

Soufiane Rahimi, who scored in six consecutive matches for bronze medallists Morocco at the 2024 Paris Olympics to create a Games record, is among the forward options for coach Walid Regragui.

After becoming the first World Cup semi-finalists from Africa in Qatar two years ago, Morocco crashed out of the Cup of Nations this year following a last-16 loss to South Africa.

The Atlas Lions qualify automatically for the 2025 finals as hosts, but chose to compete in Group B to gain competitive match practice.

South Africa v Uganda

South Africa, who exceeded expectations by finishing third at the 2024 Cup of Nations, will lack injured captain and star goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the Group K match in Soweto.

Forward Percy Tau is another absentee amid speculation he may leave African champions Al Ahly of Egypt to join Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, whose new coach is South African Rulani Mokwena.

Uganda are likely to be well briefed as their former goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, has been based in South Africa since 2006, and still plays occasionally for Pretoria outfit Mamelodi Sundowns.