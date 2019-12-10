Nigeria Seeks G2B Partnerships to Achieve National Environmental Goals -Nigerian Environment Minister Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar

(@imziishan)

Nigeria is engaged in talks with businesses, development banks and green funds in a bid to form partnerships that will help the African country achieve its desired scope of national response to climate change, Nigerian Environment Minister Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar told Sputnik

"We are talking to a number of financial development banks, green funds, we are talking to companies, a lot of institutions. And if we are able to get something that will help Nigeria in meeting our nationally determined contributions, we will sign some kind of memorandum of understanding before going into full signing of treaties or agreements," the minister said on the sidelines of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25).

The COP25 launched on December 2 in the Spanish capital of Madrid to run through Friday. The agenda is focused on the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. The treaty's most well-known premise is to try to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and to ideally pursue an even lower limit of 1.5 degrees.