MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Nigeria's information and culture ministry said on Friday that Twitter would be suspended indefinitely in the country, two days after the company deleted a tweet by its president.

The statement said that the US-based microblogging website was used for "activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

"

A tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari was deleted on Wednesday after it was flagged by users. In it, the retired general, who seized power in a military coup 38 years ago, threatened to deal with secessionists in the country's southeast in the "language they understand."

The ministry said the Nigerian government had tasked the National Broadcasting Commission with licensing all social media and over-the-top video streaming platforms in Nigeria.