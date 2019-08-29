UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Targets Smuggling With 'partial Closure' Of Benin Border

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:13 PM

Nigeria targets smuggling with 'partial closure' of Benin border

Nigeria has announced the "partial closure" of its border with Benin to clamp down on the smuggling of goods, above all rice, into the country

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Nigeria has announced the "partial closure" of its border with Benin to clamp down on the smuggling of goods, above all rice, into the country.

The West African powerhouse is targeting "massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor", the presidency said in a statement Wednesday.

Nigeria is heavily reliant on imports to feed its booming population, while the government is seeking to bolster agriculture as it looks to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

The authorities are looking to stem the inflow of key produce with restrictions such as curbs on importers' access to foreign exchange.

Such measures have helped push up prices, creating an incentive for smuggling from neighbouring countries.

The statement by President Muhammadu Buhari's office did not indicate when the latest measures took effect and what the "partial closure" entails.

It said the measure would "allow Nigeria's security forces to develop a strategy" to combat smuggling, which it called a "dangerous trend".

It said Buhari discussed the issue with his counterpart from Benin, Patrice Talon, at a summit in Japan and "would reconsider reopening in the not-too-distant future." Nigeria's neighbour Niger, north of Benin, will be included in a later meeting, the statement said.

A spokesman for Nigeria's customs service, Joseph Attah, told AFP on Thursday there was "tighter screening" at the border but insisted people could still cross it.

Nigerian media have reported delays and restrictions at the border since last week.

Related Topics

Exchange Agriculture Benin Japan Niger Nigeria Border Media All From Government

Recent Stories

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against India ..

28 minutes ago

Merkel Says Two-State Solution Remains Goal of Isr ..

28 minutes ago

German unemployment stable despite recession warni ..

31 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections ..

3 minutes ago

Return to sender: Malaysia seeks origin of tons of ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese biologists feels closer to Turks than Jap ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.