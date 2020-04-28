Nigeria to Begin on May 4 Gradual Easing of Coronavirus-Related Restrictions in 3 Areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The authorities of Nigeria from May 4 will begin gradually lifting the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the states of Lagos and Ogun, the local Vanguard newspaper cited a statement by the country's president Muhammadu Buhari.

The ban on movement in these areas was introduced from March 30 for 14 days. All residents were ordered to stay home, postpone trips, minor organizations were told to remain closed for the period.

The restrictions do not apply to medical institutions, organizations providing food, power suppliers, gas stations and private security companies. On April 13, the authorities extended the ban for another two weeks.

"I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May 2020," Buhari said as quoted by the publication.

There are 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Forty people have died from the disease.