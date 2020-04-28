UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria To Begin On May 4 Gradual Easing Of Coronavirus-Related Restrictions In 3 Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:30 AM

Nigeria to Begin on May 4 Gradual Easing of Coronavirus-Related Restrictions in 3 Areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The authorities of Nigeria from May 4 will begin gradually lifting the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the states of Lagos and Ogun, the local Vanguard newspaper cited a statement by the country's president Muhammadu Buhari.

The ban on movement in these areas was introduced from March 30 for 14 days. All residents were ordered to stay home, postpone trips, minor organizations were told to remain closed for the period.

The restrictions do not apply to medical institutions, organizations providing food, power suppliers, gas stations and private security companies. On April 13, the authorities extended the ban for another two weeks.

"I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May 2020," Buhari said as quoted by the publication.

There are 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Forty people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Died Lagos Nigeria March April May Gas 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister rev ..

5 hours ago

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

6 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

7 hours ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

7 hours ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.