Nigeria to Lift Ban on Twitter Starting From January 13 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Nigerian government will lift the ban on Twitter starting from Thursday, seven months after the restriction was imposed, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency Kashifu Abdullahi said.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022 (23:00 GMT on January 12)," Abdullahi said on Wednesday, as quoted by the Punch newspaper.

The ban was issued on June 5 two days after Twitter deleted a post by Buhari, in which he brought up the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War to threaten to treat "those misbehaving today" in "the language they will understand.

" Some Nigerian media interpreted the tweet as a threat to those supporting the separation of Biafra, a southeastern region that attempted to secede in the late 1960s, resulting in a three-year civil war.

In October, Buhari said that he had directed the government to lift the suspension of Twitter in the country if the social media network complies with national regulations. Among others, Nigeria wanted Twitter to open an office of the company in the country.