UrduPoint.com

Nigeria To Lift Ban On Twitter Starting From January 13 - Official

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Nigeria to Lift Ban on Twitter Starting From January 13 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Nigerian government will lift the ban on Twitter starting from Thursday, seven months after the restriction was imposed, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency Kashifu Abdullahi said.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022 (23:00 GMT on January 12)," Abdullahi said on Wednesday, as quoted by the Punch newspaper.

The ban was issued on June 5 two days after Twitter deleted a post by Buhari, in which he brought up the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War to threaten to treat "those misbehaving today" in "the language they will understand.

" Some Nigerian media interpreted the tweet as a threat to those supporting the separation of Biafra, a southeastern region that attempted to secede in the late 1960s, resulting in a three-year civil war.

In October, Buhari said that he had directed the government to lift the suspension of Twitter in the country if the social media network complies with national regulations. Among others, Nigeria wanted Twitter to open an office of the company in the country.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Twitter Company Nigeria January June October Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

4 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

4 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

4 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

4 hours ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

4 hours ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.