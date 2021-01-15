UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria To Receive 10 Million Vaccine Doses In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in March

Nigeria will receive 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in March, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement late Thursday

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Nigeria will receive 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in March, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement late Thursday.

The vaccines add to 100,000 expected doses of Pfizer vaccine, he said.

The statement did not specify which type of vaccine would be used for the 10 million doses.

It was also unclear whether the batch would be financed by the African Union (AU) or as part of COVAX, which links the World Health Organization (WHO) with private partners to work for pooled procurement and equitable distribution.

The most populous nation in Africa, with around 200 million people, Nigeria has officially reported some 104,000 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,382 have been fatal.

But these figures are believed to fall short of the real toll, since the number of tests in low.

Cases have risen sharply since the end of November, notably in the economic capital Lagos, a city of about 20 million people. The death rate has also increased.

A variant strain of coronavirus has been discovered in recent months but it remains unclear whether it is more contagious or deadly.

The authorities recently announced that they hope to vaccinate 40 percent of the population in the year 2021.

But the challenges of transporting and storing vaccines for many millions of people are enormous in a country where adequate hospital facilities are lacking.

Related Topics

Africa World Lagos Nigeria March November Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt increases POL prices again

27 minutes ago

CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing pol ..

39 seconds ago

Training session regarding Typhoid Conjugate vacci ..

40 seconds ago

Trump Orders Advisers Not to Mention Nixon Compari ..

42 seconds ago

Twelve Security Officers, 1 Civilian Killed in Tal ..

44 seconds ago

Powerful Indonesia quake kills at least 37, topple ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.