Nigeria to Resume Travel Between States Outside Curfew Hours on July 1 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Nigeria is set to lift the coronavirus-related ban on travel between states while keeping in place the curfew as part of gradual abatement of restrictions, Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Nigerian presidential COVID-19 taskforce, said on Monday.

The Nigerian government imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in late April and reduced it to 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on June 1.

"Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020," Mustapha said at a press briefing, as quoted by Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust.

According to the official, authorities in states will be responsible for ensuring that people adhere to social distancing and hygiene provisions, such as wearing masks.

The government will also reopen schools for those of students who are due to graduate this year so that they can prepare for exams, Mustapha said.

As of Monday, Nigeria has recorded more that 23,500 coronavirus cases, including 565 fatalities.