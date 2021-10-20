UrduPoint.com

Nigeria, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation In Military, Other Key Sectors - President

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:32 PM

Nigeria, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation in Military, Other Key Sectors - President

Nigeria and Turkey have signed a number of bilateral agreements, including on defense cooperation, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Nigeria and Turkey have signed a number of bilateral agreements, including on defense cooperation, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday.

"As a positive outcome, eight major agreements and a memorandum of understanding on a number of a key sectors including energy, defense, industry, mining, and hydrocarbons were signed today," Buhari said at a joint press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will increase cooperation with Nigeria on a number of issues, and, given the latter's struggle against terrorism, special emphasis will be placed on the sphere of military cooperation.

"We are strengthening our cooperation on military, defense and security matters with Nigeria, which is fighting against terrorist organizations, armed gangs and pirates at the same time," Erdogan said.

The President of Turkey has been on a four-day tour of three African countries Angola, Nigeria and Togo since October 17. Istanbul will host a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Economy and business Summit on October 21, and a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Partnership Summit on December 17.

