UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Unrest Spreads After Shooting Of Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:46 PM

Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protesters

Buildings in Nigeria's main city of Lagos were torched on Wednesday and sporadic clashes erupted after the shooting of peaceful protesters in which Amnesty International said security forces had killed several people

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Buildings in Nigeria's main city of Lagos were torched on Wednesday and sporadic clashes erupted after the shooting of peaceful protesters in which Amnesty International said security forces had killed several people.

Witnesses said gunmen opened fire on a crowd of over 1,000 people on Tuesday evening to disperse them after a curfew was imposed to end spiralling protests over police brutality and deep-rooted social grievances.

"We were all sitting down, peacefully, and they shut down the lights and the billboards, everyone started screaming," a protester called Toye told AFP, asking that her full name not be used.

"They came to us, but I don't know who it was. They were shooting, and everyone was running for his life." Pictures and videos showing scenes of chaos in the aftermath of the shooting were widely shared on social media.

The shooting has drawn international condemnation, while Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for calm, without directly addressing Tuesday's incident.

In South Africa, the continent's other economic powerhouse, hundreds of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their outrage at the shooting.

The Lagos governor at first insisted no fatalities had been recorded but later said the authorities were investigating the death of one person resulting from "blunt force trauma to the head".

He said at least 25 others were wounded.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Wednesday that the Nigerian army had opened fire on the crowd in "a shooting spree".

"The authorities should immediately withdraw the military from the streets, and identify and prosecute officers responsible," said Anietie Ewang, a Nigeria researcher with the rights group.

The Nigerian army did not respond to AFP's requests for comment but on Twitter it called reports of soldiers firing on protesters "fake news".

Amnesty said it was seeking to determine the number of dead.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Army Police Governor Condemnation Social Media Twitter Amnesty International Lagos South Africa Nigeria All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

16 minutes ago

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

4 minutes ago

Buffalo election stunt backfires for Indian politi ..

4 minutes ago

Spain tourism sector eyes 100-bln-euro loss over v ..

5 minutes ago

Garment industry of Pakistan, other Asia-Pacific c ..

25 seconds ago

Soler wins Vuelta second stage, Roglic stays in re ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.