Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protesters

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Buildings in Nigeria's main city of Lagos were torched on Wednesday and sporadic clashes erupted after the shooting of peaceful protesters in which Amnesty International said security forces had killed several people.

Witnesses said gunmen opened fire on a crowd of over 1,000 people on Tuesday evening to disperse them after a curfew was imposed to end spiralling protests over police brutality and deep-rooted social grievances.

"We were all sitting down, peacefully, and they shut down the lights and the billboards, everyone started screaming," a protester called Toye told AFP, asking that her full name not be used.

"They came to us, but I don't know who it was. They were shooting, and everyone was running for his life." Pictures and videos showing scenes of chaos in the aftermath of the shooting were widely shared on social media.

The shooting has drawn international condemnation, while Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for calm, without directly addressing Tuesday's incident.

In South Africa, the continent's other economic powerhouse, hundreds of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their outrage at the shooting.

The Lagos governor at first insisted no fatalities had been recorded but later said the authorities were investigating the death of one person resulting from "blunt force trauma to the head".

He said at least 25 others were wounded.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Wednesday that the Nigerian army had opened fire on the crowd in "a shooting spree".

"The authorities should immediately withdraw the military from the streets, and identify and prosecute officers responsible," said Anietie Ewang, a Nigeria researcher with the rights group.

The Nigerian army did not respond to AFP's requests for comment but on Twitter it called reports of soldiers firing on protesters "fake news".

Amnesty said it was seeking to determine the number of dead.