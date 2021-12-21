UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Urges Caution As Covid Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Nigeria urges caution as Covid cases surge

Nigeria Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa's most populous nation, urging people to respect anti-Covid measures as it enters a fourth wave of the coronavirus

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Nigeria Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa's most populous nation, urging people to respect anti-Covid measures as it enters a fourth wave of the coronavirus.

"Nigeria has recorded a 500 percent increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants," the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

"The country is now in a fourth Covid-19 wave," it added in a statement.

The West African country of 220 million has recorded just around 225,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with fewer than 3,000 related deaths.

But experts attribute the low figures partly to low testing rates.

The health authorities urged caution as so-called "Detty December", a party season of weddings and top-line concerts as well as Christmas and New Year festivities, is in full swing in the capital Lagos of some 20 million.

"Religious leaders and heads of institutions, organisations and businesses are urged to enforce public compliance to Covid-19 preventive measures in their jurisdiction," it added.

"We urge Nigerians to take all precautions necessary to ensure we and our loved ones live to celebrate many more events and festivities."Nigeria has so far vaccinated less than three percent of its population, far below the government's goal of inoculating 112 million people by the end of 2022.

Related Topics

Africa Christmas Lagos Nigeria December All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

10 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

10 minutes ago
 Punjab announces winter vacations

Punjab announces winter vacations

12 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA ..

CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.