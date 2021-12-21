Nigeria urges caution as Covid cases surge

(@FahadShabbir)

Nigeria Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa's most populous nation, urging people to respect anti-Covid measures as it enters a fourth wave of the coronavirus

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Nigeria Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa's most populous nation, urging people to respect anti-Covid measures as it enters a fourth wave of the coronavirus.

"Nigeria has recorded a 500 percent increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants," the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

"The country is now in a fourth Covid-19 wave," it added in a statement.

The West African country of 220 million has recorded just around 225,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with fewer than 3,000 related deaths.

But experts attribute the low figures partly to low testing rates.

The health authorities urged caution as so-called "Detty December", a party season of weddings and top-line concerts as well as Christmas and New Year festivities, is in full swing in the capital Lagos of some 20 million.

"Religious leaders and heads of institutions, organisations and businesses are urged to enforce public compliance to Covid-19 preventive measures in their jurisdiction," it added.

"We urge Nigerians to take all precautions necessary to ensure we and our loved ones live to celebrate many more events and festivities."Nigeria has so far vaccinated less than three percent of its population, far below the government's goal of inoculating 112 million people by the end of 2022.