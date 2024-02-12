Nigeria V Ivory Coast AFCON Final Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday (kick-off 2000 GMT):
Nigeria (3-4-3)
Stanley Nwabali; Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong (capt), Calvin Bassey; Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Zaidu Sanusi; Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman
Coach: Jose Peseiro (POR)
Ivory Coast (4-3-3)
Yahia Fofana; Serge Aurier (capt), Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, Seko Fofana; Max-Alain Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Simon Adingra
Coach: Emerse Fae (CIV)
Referee: Dahane Beida (MTN)
