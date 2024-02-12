Open Menu

Nigeria V Ivory Coast AFCON Final Starting Line-ups

Published February 12, 2024

Nigeria v Ivory Coast AFCON final starting line-ups

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

Nigeria (3-4-3)

Stanley Nwabali; Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong (capt), Calvin Bassey; Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Zaidu Sanusi; Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman

Coach: Jose Peseiro (POR)

Ivory Coast (4-3-3)

Yahia Fofana; Serge Aurier (capt), Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, Seko Fofana; Max-Alain Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Simon Adingra

Coach: Emerse Fae (CIV)

Referee: Dahane Beida (MTN)

More Stories From World