Nigeria Will Sign Africa Free Trade Pact: Presidency
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:56 PM
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the landmark Africa Free Trade Agreement during the African Union meeting in Niger, his office said
Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the landmark Africa Free Trade Agreement during the African Union meeting in Niger, his office said.
"Nigeria will sign the #AfCFTA Agreement at the upcoming Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in Niamey, Niger," the presidency said in a Tweet late Tuesday. African leaders are meeting in Niamey this weekend.