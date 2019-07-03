UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Will Sign Africa Free Trade Pact: Presidency

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Nigeria will sign Africa free trade pact: presidency

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the landmark Africa Free Trade Agreement during the African Union meeting in Niger, his office said

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the landmark Africa Free Trade Agreement during the African Union meeting in Niger, his office said.

"Nigeria will sign the #AfCFTA Agreement at the upcoming Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in Niamey, Niger," the presidency said in a Tweet late Tuesday. African leaders are meeting in Niamey this weekend.

