Nigeria will sign Africa free trade pact: presidency

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the landmark Africa Free Trade Agreement during the African Union meeting in Niger, his office said.

"Nigeria will sign the #AfCFTA Agreement at the upcoming Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in Niamey, Niger," the presidency said in a Tweet late Tuesday. African leaders are meeting in Niamey this weekend.