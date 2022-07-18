Nigeria Would Consider Request on DPR, LPR Recognition - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Nigeria is ready to consider a request from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) on their recognition if they decide to submit such a request, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"When we get to the bridge, we will decide how to cross it. As far as I know, they (DPR and LPR) have not asked us about it (recognition of independence) yet... If they contact us, we will consider their request," Abdullahi Shehu said.

Last week, the North Korean Embassy in Russia told Sputnik that Pyongyang had recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

Kiev severed diplomatic relations and economic contacts with North Korea over its decision. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a "harsh reaction on all levels" to the decision.

Russia was the first to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in February, followed by Syria last month. The independence of DPR and LPR has also been recognized by the breakaway state of Abkhazia.