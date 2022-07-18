UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Would Consider Request On DPR, LPR Recognition - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Nigeria Would Consider Request on DPR, LPR Recognition - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Nigeria is ready to consider a request from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) on their recognition if they decide to submit such a request, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"When we get to the bridge, we will decide how to cross it. As far as I know, they (DPR and LPR) have not asked us about it (recognition of independence) yet... If they contact us, we will consider their request," Abdullahi Shehu said.

Last week, the North Korean Embassy in Russia told Sputnik that Pyongyang had recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

Kiev severed diplomatic relations and economic contacts with North Korea over its decision. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a "harsh reaction on all levels" to the decision.

Russia was the first to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in February, followed by Syria last month. The independence of DPR and LPR has also been recognized by the breakaway state of Abkhazia.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Pyongyang Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence North Korea Nigeria February All From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

11 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

24 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

1 day ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.