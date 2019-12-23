Nigerian Apparently Strangled Himself in US ICE Jail - Immigration Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) A Nigerian man died in the custody of the US immigration authority, apparently committing suicide , the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, was pronounced dead at 5:23 a.m.

local time December 21, 2019 [last Saturday], after he was found unresponsive in his cell and efforts by facility staff and emergency personnel to revive him were unsuccessful," US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said. "The preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation."

Akinyemi had been at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, for less than 24 hours. He entered ICE custody on December 20, one day after he was convicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court for a sex offense and assault.

Akinyemi's death is currently under investigation. ICE said that it had notified the Nigerian consulate and Akinyemi's relatives.