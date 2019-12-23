UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Apparently Strangled Himself In US ICE Jail - Immigration Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:47 PM

Nigerian Apparently Strangled Himself in US ICE Jail - Immigration Agency

A Nigerian man died in the custody of the US immigration authority, apparently committing suicide, the agency said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) A Nigerian man died in the custody of the US immigration authority, apparently committing suicide, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, was pronounced dead at 5:23 a.m.

local time December 21, 2019 [last Saturday], after he was found unresponsive in his cell and efforts by facility staff and emergency personnel to revive him were unsuccessful," US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said. "The preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation."

Akinyemi had been at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, for less than 24 hours. He entered ICE custody on December 20, one day after he was convicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court for a sex offense and assault.

Akinyemi's death is currently under investigation. ICE said that it had notified the Nigerian consulate and Akinyemi's relatives.

Related Topics

Dead Snow Jail Died Suicide Man Worcester Baltimore December 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Five Civilians Killed, 20 People Injured in Car Bo ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camps At Ab ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Free Zones Council, Dubai Exports to boost e ..

21 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Says Meeting With Trump on Table, C ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing Denies Forced Prison Labor's Use After Cry ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management company removes 7800 t ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.