Nigerian army corporal kills 4 comrades in shooting

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Four Nigerian troops fighting militants in the restive northeast were shot dead when a corporal went on a rampage before turning the gun on himself, the military have said.

The officer "went berserk...

and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself", in a base in Malam Fatori near the border with Niger,army spokesman Sagir Musa said in a statement late Wednesday.

Musa said two other soldiers injured in the incident were ferried to a military hospital in the regional capital Maiduguri, 205 kilometres (127 miles) away.