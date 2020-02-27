UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Army Corporal Kills 4 Comrades In Shooting

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Nigerian army corporal kills 4 comrades in shooting

Four Nigerian troops fighting militants in the restive northeast were shot dead when a corporal went on a rampage before turning the gun on himself, the military have said

Four Nigerian troops fighting militants in the restive northeast were shot dead when a corporal went on a rampage before turning the gun on himself, the military have said.

The officer "went berserk...

and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself", in a base in Malam Fatori near the border with Niger,army spokesman Sagir Musa said in a statement late Wednesday.

Musa said two other soldiers injured in the incident were ferried to a military hospital in the regional capital Maiduguri, 205 kilometres (127 miles) away.

