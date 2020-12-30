(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Nigerian security forces, coordinated by actionable intelligence, have assassinated nine bandits accused of cattle rustling and other crimes in a firefight, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Homeland Affairs Samuel Aruwan has said.

According to the official, the attack was conducted by the country's military late on Monday, when the bandits were trying to cross the road from the eastern part of the region to the western one with rustled cattle.

"An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets," Aruwan said late on Tuesday, as cited by the Premium Times newspaper.

He specified that a total of nine bandits were eliminated and added that patrols have been deployed to search the area.