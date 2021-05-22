MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A military plane has crashed in the central Nigerian state of Kaduna, leaving Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru dead, the Nigerian Army said.

"The Nigerian Army regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew," the army wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

According to the Vanguard news outlet, the death toll from the plane crash stands at 12 people.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.