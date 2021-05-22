UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Chief Of Army Staff Dies In Military Plane Crash In Country's Center - Army

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Dies in Military Plane Crash in Country's Center - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A military plane has crashed in the central Nigerian state of Kaduna, leaving Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru dead, the Nigerian Army said.

"The Nigerian Army regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew," the army wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

According to the Vanguard news outlet, the death toll from the plane crash stands at 12 people.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

Dead Army Twitter Kaduna Event From Sad

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

8 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

6 hours ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

6 hours ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

6 hours ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

6 hours ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.