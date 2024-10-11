Nigerian city on high alert over bandit influx

Kano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Security agencies in northern Nigeria's largest city Kano are on high alert over an influx of criminal gangs fleeing military offensives elsewhere, according to a leaked report seen by AFP.

Northwest and central Nigeria have for years been terrorised by gangs of criminals, known as bandits, who raid and loot villages, kill and kidnap residents, and burn homes to the ground.

The gangs maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, and have become notorious for the mass kidnapping of school pupils.

An intelligence report sent from the Zamfara state governor's office to Kano police authorities on Monday warned that bandits from Zamfara were turning Kano into "their safe haven".

The document underlines the growing security threat posed by bandits as they move beyond their usual territory into the cosmopolitan city of around 4.

5 million people.

Kano is far from the epicentre of the violence and the spread of banditry into the regional commercial hub appears to have worried the authorities.

The report was signed by Bashir Makama, an assistant superintendent of police attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) in Zamfara state governor's office, and shared among other security agencies in Kano.

It said the influx followed "the ongoing military onslaught against armed bandits and their collaborators in states such as Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara".

The Nigerian military has in recent weeks launched extensive operations against bandits in Zamfara and Sokoto to crack down on worsening deadly attacks by bandits on remote villages.

The military offensives have led to the killing of several kingpins including Halilu Sububu, considered the main bandit leader in northwestern Nigeria.