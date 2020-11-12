Nigerian court bails Abuja protestors

(@FahadShabbir)

A court in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Wednesday granted bail to six young protestors who were arrested last week following a wave of unrest

"Bail for the six defendants is granted and they are to be released," said Judge Abdulrazak Eneye, who set the bond at 50,000 naira ($131 / 111 euros) per person.

The six were among a crowd of several dozen protestors who took to the streets on Friday, seeking to maintain pressure on the government following a bloody crackdown.

Their case gained prominence on social media after one of the detainees, photojournalist Tosin Adeniji, released a video saying they had been denied access to lawyers before their first court appearance.

Adeniji also said the six had been refused bail, pending a trial set for January 25, and had been taken to a detention centre in Mina, in the central Nigerian state of Niger.

Widespread protests erupted in Nigeria last month sparked by anger over a police unit notorious for its brutality.

According to Amnesty International, 56 people died in the ensuing crackdown.

They included a dozen peaceful protestors who were gunned down on October 20 in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital, it says.

The police say 51 civilians and 22 officers were killed during the protests and subsequent unrest.

After days of chaos and looting in major cities, the demonstrations fizzled out.

Key organisers have complained of harassment, including being barred from travelling abroad.

The Nigerial central bank on Friday said it had frozen the bank accounts of 20 figures involved in the protests.

The freeze will last for 90 days "pending the outcome" of an investigation, it said.