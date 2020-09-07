Nigerian doctors begin strike over pay, facilities

Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals began an indefinite strike on Monday to demand a pay rise, better welfare and adequate facilities, union leaders said

Abuja, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals began an indefinite strike on Monday to demand a pay rise, better welfare and adequate facilities, union leaders said.

The industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of doctors, is the latest in a string of stoppages by medics to hit Africa's most populous nation as it struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have kicked off the strike today," NARD president Aliyu Sokomba told AFP, addingthat medics treating virus cases would join the action this time around.

"There will be no exemptions," he said.