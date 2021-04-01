UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Doctors Begin Strike Over Pay, Inadequate Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:47 PM

Nigerian doctors begin strike over pay, inadequate facilities

Doctors in Nigeria's state-run hospitals on Thursday began a strike over pay and inadequate facilities, union leaders told AFP

Lagos (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Doctors in Nigeria's state-run hospitals on Thursday began a strike over pay and inadequate facilities, union leaders told AFP.

The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of Nigeria's doctors, is the latest in a string of work stoppages to hit the country as it struggles with Covid-19.

"The strike commenced at 8:00 this morning. But the NEC (National Executive Committee) will convene this afternoon to review the situation," NARD president Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi told AFP.

He said the review became necessary following a meeting with government representatives on Wednesday.

NARD had threatened to strike if the government failed to meet demands that include non-payment of allowances and lack of facilities at state-run hospitals.

On Wednesday, a government team led by Labour Minister Chris Ngige met with the doctors in a bid to head off the strike.

Ngige appealed to aggrieved doctors to consider the damage the strike would inflict to a health system already stressed by the coronavirus.

There are some 42,000 doctors in Nigeria, out of which 16,000 are resident doctors -- medical school graduates training as specialists.

Doctors have long complained of a lack of beds and drugs in hospitals as well as inadequate protective kits.

Other demands include life insurance coverage, a pay rise and payment of unsettled wages.

The doctors union has previously called work stoppages on similar issues, grounding activities in government hospitals before calling them off.

Authorities fear any reduction in capacity this time could harm the country's ability to tackle the pandemic, including a programme to administer some 40 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccines.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation of 200 million inhabitants, has recorded 162,891 cases and 2,057 deaths since the first index case of the virus in February 2020.

But the past few months have seen a drop in the number of infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Related Topics

Africa Drugs Threatened Nigeria February 2020 Government Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NWFC championship cancelled again

7 minutes ago

Free Coronavirus Test for Lahorites

16 minutes ago

New Zealand set Bangladesh 142-run target in 3rd T ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson's Minorities Adviser to Quit Amid Review D ..

2 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin is likely to be paid as SAPM on Fina ..

26 minutes ago

S. Korean PM says to adopt "vaccine passport" in A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.