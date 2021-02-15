UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Economist Okonjo-Iweala Becomes First Female,First African WTO Chief

Mon 15th February 2021

Nigerian Economist Okonjo-Iweala Becomes First Female,First African WTO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The World Trade Organization (WTO) members on Monday elected Nigerian economist Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the next director-general and she will be the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

"WTO members have just agreed to appoint Dr.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO.  The decision was taken at a special meeting today of the organization's General Council. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to head the WTO," the WTO said in a statement.

Okonjo-Iweala will assume duties on March 1, while her term will expire on August 31, 2025, but it could be renewed, the organization noted.

More Stories From World

