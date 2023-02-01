UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Ex-senator Accused Of Organ Harvesting Appears In UK Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:25 AM

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

Nigeria's former deputy senate president and his wife appeared in a London court on Tuesday ahead of their trial for organ harvesting, but his accused daughter was unable to attend as she is in hospital

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Nigeria's former deputy senate president and his wife appeared in a London court on Tuesday ahead of their trial for organ harvesting, but his accused daughter was unable to attend as she is in hospital.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, appeared at the Old Bailey court on Tuesday morning wearing a grey tracksuit top, speaking only to say "Yes, miss" when asked to confirm his name.

He is accused along with his wife, daughter, and a doctor of bringing a 21-year-old man from Nigeria to have his kidney removed.

Prosecutors said the defendants allegedly planned to have a kidney removed from the man so that it could be given to the politician's daughter, Sonia.

She was unable to attend court as she is currently in hospital with an unspecified condition, the trial heard.

Her defence team have also submitted a psychological report, claiming she is not fit to stand trial.

Court broke soon after convening in order for prosecutors to read the report.

The accuser is said to have raised the alarm after refusing to consent to the procedure, following preliminary tests at a north London hospital.

Charges were brought after the man went to the police in a town outside London, and the Ekweremadus were arrested in June last year at London's Heathrow airport after flying into the UK.

Another man, Obinna Obeta, a 50-year-old doctor from south London, was arrested at a later date.

The trial has been brought forward from a planned date in May.

Ekweremadu is a senator for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu state in southeast Nigeria.

The Ekweremadus and the doctor are accused of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, under UK legislation on modern slavery.

The alleged offence is alleged to have taken place between August 2021 and May 2022.

Ike Ekweremadu had his bail plea rejected over concerns he might flee Britain.

Doctor Obeta was also detained. Beatrice and Sonia Ekweremadu were released on conditional bail.

Beatrice, dressed all in black, sat next to her husband in the dock during the brief court session on Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Senate Police Doctor Wife London Man Enugu United Kingdom Nigeria May June August All From Top Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

1 hour ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

1 hour ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

2 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Pavilion wins "Best New Exhibitor" award ..

Pakistan Pavilion wins "Best New Exhibitor" award at New York Travel & Adventure ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.