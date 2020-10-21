UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Forces Kill Several Protesters During Rallies Against Police Brutality - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:03 PM

Nigerian Forces Kill Several Protesters During Rallies Against Police Brutality - Reports

Nigerian security forces have opened fire on protesters in southwestern city of Lagos, killing several people and leaving many others wounded, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Nigerian security forces have opened fire on protesters in southwestern city of Lagos, killing several people and leaving many others wounded, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses.

The military reportedly started the shooting on protesters on Tuesday night after the authorities in Lagos State, of which the city is capital, had imposed a 24-hour curfew in a bid to curb criminal activities under the umbrella of ongoing protests against police violence.

The exact death toll from the shooting is yet unknown, with different sources reporting from 7 to 9 fatalities and predicting the death toll could rise as many other protesters were injured in the shooting and subsequently hospitalized.

The authorities said an investigation into the incident has been opened, while the Nigerian armed forces have denied all accusations, branding media reports on last night events as "fake news".

Meanwhile, the shooting of protesters has been condemned both within the country and abroad. In a an appeal posted on Twitter, former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged the Nigerian government to "stop killing young #EndSARS protesters."

The #EndSARS rallies across Nigeria ignited after numerous claims implicated the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit in acts of killings, torture and blackmail. The department was disbanded by the authorities and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics (Swat) squad. Nonetheless, the protests continued against other forms of police violence.�

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Swat Twitter Hillary Clinton Young Lagos Nigeria Criminals Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Records 15,700 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Civilian Death Toll Fr ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA, Art Divvy to screen short films on Oct 23

2 minutes ago

Ex-Lebanese PM Siniora pays tribute to ‘former r ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov, Kyrgyzstan's New Foreign Minister to Discu ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister to Discuss Karabakh Ceas ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.