Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to Participate in Joint Commission in Moscow - Ambassador

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected to head the country's delegation to the Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission in Moscow, which may take place late October, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected to head the country's delegation to the Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission in Moscow, which may take place late October, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We hope that a delegation to the upcoming intergovernmental commission will be led by the foreign minister of Nigeria, who is a co-chair of the commission. We have already discussed (the matter) with the Russian authorities and proposed the last week of October," Shehu said on the sidelines of the 10th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Nigeria has not yet received the final confirmation, according to the ambassador.

Relations between Russia and African countries gained momentum after Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and top-level summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, and representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.

In late August, Nigeria and Russia signed a landmark agreement on supplies of Russian military equipment and the training of personnel to fight terrorism, extremism and separatism, which are on the rise in the African country.