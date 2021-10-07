UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama To Participate In Joint Commission In Moscow - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to Participate in Joint Commission in Moscow - Ambassador

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected to head the country's delegation to the Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission in Moscow, which may take place late October, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected to head the country's delegation to the Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission in Moscow, which may take place late October, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We hope that a delegation to the upcoming intergovernmental commission will be led by the foreign minister of Nigeria, who is a co-chair of the commission. We have already discussed (the matter) with the Russian authorities and proposed the last week of October," Shehu said on the sidelines of the 10th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Nigeria has not yet received the final confirmation, according to the ambassador.

Relations between Russia and African countries gained momentum after Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and top-level summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, and representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.

In late August, Nigeria and Russia signed a landmark agreement on supplies of Russian military equipment and the training of personnel to fight terrorism, extremism and separatism, which are on the rise in the African country.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Sochi St. Petersburg Nigeria May August October Gas 2019 Event Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Nigeria Expects to Finalize Deal on Procurement of ..

Nigeria Expects to Finalize Deal on Procurement of Russia's Sputnik V Soon - Amb ..

18 seconds ago
 Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against tut.by P ..

Belarus' Investigators Open Probe Against tut.by Portal Staffers Over Incitement ..

20 seconds ago
 Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/C ..

Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022

27 seconds ago
 At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochista ..

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochistan earthquake

30 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid ..

Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

46 minutes ago
 Blazing knocks from Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin h ..

Blazing knocks from Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin hand Southern Punjab astonishin ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.