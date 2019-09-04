UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Foreign Minister Summons South Africa High Commissioner Over Attacks On Nigerians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Nigerian Foreign Minister Summons South Africa High Commissioner Over Attacks on Nigerians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday that he summoned High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria Bobby Moroe over recent attacks on shops owned by Nigerian nationals in the republic.

South African newspaper reported, citing the local police, that on Sunday and Monday law enforces in South Africa arrested at least 100 people involved in robbery of shops mostly owned by Nigerians in Johannesburg and areas of Gauteng province. According to Punch newspaper, looting of shops started last week after a South African taxi driver was allegedly killed by a Nigerian drug dealer.

"Today, I invited H.E. @BobbyMoroe, High Commissioner of #SouthAfrica to Nigeria, to protest the unacceptable burning and looting of properties belonging to Nigerians in #SouthAfrica," Onyeama wrote on Twitter.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari said that he had sent a special envoy to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to share concern over the situation and "ensure that the South African Government is doing everything within its power in this regard."

Related Topics

Protest Police Twitter Driver Robbery Johannesburg South Africa Nigeria Sunday Government Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

1 hour ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

1 hour ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

2 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

2 hours ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.