Nigerian Foreign Minister Summons South Africa High Commissioner Over Attacks on Nigerians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday that he summoned High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria Bobby Moroe over recent attacks on shops owned by Nigerian nationals in the republic.

South African newspaper reported, citing the local police, that on Sunday and Monday law enforces in South Africa arrested at least 100 people involved in robbery of shops mostly owned by Nigerians in Johannesburg and areas of Gauteng province. According to Punch newspaper, looting of shops started last week after a South African taxi driver was allegedly killed by a Nigerian drug dealer.

"Today, I invited H.E. @BobbyMoroe, High Commissioner of #SouthAfrica to Nigeria, to protest the unacceptable burning and looting of properties belonging to Nigerians in #SouthAfrica," Onyeama wrote on Twitter.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari said that he had sent a special envoy to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to share concern over the situation and "ensure that the South African Government is doing everything within its power in this regard."