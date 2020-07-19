Nigerian Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed on Sunday that he had contracted the coronavirus disease.

"Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

That is life! Win some lose some," Onyeama wrote on Twitter.

The top Nigerian diplomat added that he was going to self-isolate in a health facility.

The West African country has so far confirmed 36,107 COVID-19 cases, 778 of which were fatal.