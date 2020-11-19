Nigerian Government Threatens CNN With Sanctions Over Report on Alleged Shooting - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Nigerian government threatened CNN broadcaster with sanctions over its report on the alleged shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Punch outlet reported on Thursday

According to the outlet, the government called the report describing the October, 20 events as "irresponsible journalism.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, reportedly said at a press conference that there were no deaths at the protests.

Protesters gathered in Lagos to rally against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).