UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Government Threatens CNN With Sanctions Over Report On Alleged Shooting - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:26 PM

Nigerian Government Threatens CNN With Sanctions Over Report on Alleged Shooting - Reports

The Nigerian government threatened CNN broadcaster with sanctions over its report on the alleged shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Punch outlet reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Nigerian government threatened CNN broadcaster with sanctions over its report on the alleged shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Punch outlet reported on Thursday.

According to the outlet, the government called the report describing the October, 20 events as "irresponsible journalism.

"

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, reportedly said at a press conference that there were no deaths at the protests.

Protesters gathered in Lagos to rally against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Related Topics

Threatened Lai Lagos October Government

Recent Stories

MoF organises virtual seminar on ‘Taxation Agree ..

1 minute ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Ahad bint Abdull ..

16 minutes ago

Russia hits 2 mn virus cases as deaths reach recor ..

5 minutes ago

South Punjab to be made crime free through safe ci ..

5 minutes ago

Rain increases demand of winter delights

5 minutes ago

UNCEF Warns Emergence of 'Lost COVID Generation' O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.