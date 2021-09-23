Nigerian gunmen kill two policemen in restive region

Gunmen have killed two policemen in southeast Nigeria, police said on Thursday, in the latest violence targeting security personnel and government facilities in the restive region

Enugu, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Gunmen have killed two policemen in southeast Nigeria, police said on Thursday, in the latest violence targeting security personnel and government facilities in the restive region.

In the incident on Tuesday, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Nachi in Enugu state and shot dead two officers, state police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe told AFP.

"I can confirm that we lost two personnel to an attack by yet unidentified gunmen," he said.

"Full-scale investigation that will lead to fishing out the assailants has commenced," he added.