UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Health Authorities Confirm 1st Coronavirus Case

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Nigerian Health Authorities Confirm 1st Coronavirus Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Nigerian Health Ministry announced on Friday that the country had registered its first coronavirus disease diagnosis, making this the first COVID-19 case in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus(Covid-19) case in Lagos State Nigeria. The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, the patient is an Italian national who works in Nigeria. He returned from Milan to Lagos on February 25. Italy, particularly its northern regions where Milan is located, is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of the disease in Europe, having already registered 650 diagnoses.

"The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos," the ministry added.

Nigeria is the third African state after Algeria and Egypt to have detected COVID-19 on its soil.

Since late December, when COVID-19 was first discovered in China, the disease has spread to over 40 countries. More than 83,300 people have been diagnosed with the illness, of whom over 2,800 people have died and over one-third have recovered. 

Related Topics

Africa Europe China Egypt Twitter Died Milan Lagos Algeria Italy Nigeria January February December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

9 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

11 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.