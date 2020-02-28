Nigerian Health Authorities Confirm 1st Coronavirus Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Nigerian Health Ministry announced on Friday that the country had registered its first coronavirus disease diagnosis, making this the first COVID-19 case in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus(Covid-19) case in Lagos State Nigeria. The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, the patient is an Italian national who works in Nigeria. He returned from Milan to Lagos on February 25. Italy, particularly its northern regions where Milan is located, is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of the disease in Europe, having already registered 650 diagnoses.

"The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos," the ministry added.

Nigeria is the third African state after Algeria and Egypt to have detected COVID-19 on its soil.

Since late December, when COVID-19 was first discovered in China, the disease has spread to over 40 countries. More than 83,300 people have been diagnosed with the illness, of whom over 2,800 people have died and over one-third have recovered.