Nigerian Infrastructure Requires $20Bln Investment - Ambassador To Russia

Davies Ugbah, the ambassador of Nigeria in Russia, announced on Thursday that Nigeria's infrastructure required $20 billion in investment, and that the African government could guarantee the safety of this investment in that and any other sphere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Davies Ugbah, the ambassador of Nigeria in Russia, announced on Thursday that Nigeria's infrastructure required $20 billion in investment, and that the African government could guarantee the safety of this investment in that and any other sphere.

He spoke at the Nigeria-Russia Business & Investment Forum, which started in Moscow on Thursday and will end on Friday.

"During the recent Russia-Africa business forum, it was announced that the trade between Russia and the whole of Africa is $20 billion a year. Nigeria, of course, is but a small part of that amount, but we aim at the growth of trade with Russia and attraction of Russian investment," Ugbah said at the forum.

The ambassador also added that the attraction of foreign investment, including that from Russia, was part of the Nigerian president's plan to reconstruct their economy, and that he had recently organized a visit to Nigeria for a delegation that included representatives from 13 Russian companies.

Russia-Nigeria relations go back to the Soviet period, when the Soviet Union provided military and political assistance to the Nigerian government during the Nigerian Civil War. In recent years, Russia and Nigeria have been trying to strengthen their economic and political ties. In 2017, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geofrey Onyeama visited Moscow and met with Sergey Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, discussing matters ranging from economic cooperation to fighting terrorism and extremism in the region.

