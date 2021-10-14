Nigerian IS jihadist leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi dead: military

The leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadist group, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, is dead, Nigeria's top military commander said on Thursday

ISWAP has not given any confirmation of al-Barnawi's death and Nigeria's army has claimed before to have killed jihadist commanders only for them to reappear.

"I can authoritatively confirm to you that al-Barnawi is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead," Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor told reporters.

He did not give details on how or when al-Barnawi had died.