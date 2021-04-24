Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in escalating violence

Three abducted Nigerian students have been shot dead by their kidnappers, a local official said on Friday, three days after they were snatched by gunmen from their university in the northwest of the country

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Three abducted Nigerian students have been shot dead by their kidnappers, a local official said on Friday, three days after they were snatched by gunmen from their university in the northwest of the country.

The student killings were an escalation in the mass kidnappings that are plaguing northwest and central Nigeria, where criminal gangs who ransack villages have become an increasing security threat.

Gunmen attacked the private Greenfield University in Kaduna state on Tuesday, killing one staff member and taking an unknown number of students, in what was the fifth known attack on a school or college since December.

"The armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students," said Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state's internal security and home affairs commissioner, adding that "an unspecified number of students" had been taken.

The remains of the students were found in a village close to the university, he said in a statement.

Two university staff told AFP that 20 students along with three non-academic staff were kidnapped but state officials could not confirm those numbers.

Bandits have ramped up kidnapping attacks in recent months hoping to squeeze ransom payments.

But local authorities have said it would not pay any ransom to criminals.

"We will not give them any money and they will not make any profit from Kaduna," governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai told local media earlier this month.