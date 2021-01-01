Nigerian leader prioritizes security, economy, combating corruption in 2021

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his administration would continue focusing on delivering key strategic priorities under the security, economy and anti-corruption agenda, to reinforce the hopes of Nigerians "in the vision of a united and progressive Nigeria." In a televised New Year speech to the nation early Friday, Buhari said 2020 was a very tough year for Nigeria as chronic poverty, cycles of violence and other challenges have thwarted government efforts to undertake the social policy and associated investments that could make a huge difference in the quality of life of Nigerians

LAGOS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his administration would continue focusing on delivering key strategic priorities under the security, economy and anti-corruption agenda, to reinforce the hopes of Nigerians "in the vision of a united and progressive Nigeria." In a televised New Year speech to the nation early Friday, Buhari said 2020 was a very tough year for Nigeria as chronic poverty, cycles of violence and other challenges have thwarted government efforts to undertake the social policy and associated investments that could make a huge difference in the quality of life of Nigerians.

He promised re-energizing and reorganizing the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police with a view to enhancing their capacity to deal with threats of extremist and criminal groups in some parts of the country.

"Insecurity as a challenge has direct repercussions on our national economic stability, growth, and development, setting us back at critical points through the destruction of public and private investments," Buhari said.

"Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians," he said, vowing that traumatic incidents like abduction of over 300 students from a school in the northern state of Katsina in December do not become a norm.

On economy, Buhari said the focus is on revamping the economy through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the Primary goal of national food self-sufficiency.

He listed government efforts in rebuilding the national infrastructure base, in reforming the power sector, and in special interventions to create more jobs and support the entrepreneurial drive of the youths.

On the fight against corruption, Buhari said his government is committed to "continuing along the path of eradicating corruption" through collaboration with all the arms of government.