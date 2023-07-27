Open Menu

Nigerian Mediators Currently In Niger To Hold Talks With Rebels - African Union Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Mediators from Nigeria are in Niger to negotiate with the rebels after the coup, Chairman of the Commission of African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Mediators from Nigeria are in Niger to negotiate with the rebels after the coup, Chairman of the Commission of African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard blocked President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, closed borders and imposed a nationwide curfew.

"From Nigeria," the official said the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, commenting on which intermediaries are in Niger.

The official added that he spoke with Bazoum earlier in the day and that he feels fine.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

