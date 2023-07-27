Nigerian Mediators Currently in Niger to Hold Talks With Rebels - African Union Official

Mediators from Nigeria are in Niger to negotiate with the rebels after the coup, Chairman of the Commission of African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat told Sputnik on Thursday

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard blocked President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, closed borders and imposed a nationwide curfew.

"From Nigeria," the official said the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, commenting on which intermediaries are in Niger.

The official added that he spoke with Bazoum earlier in the day and that he feels fine.

