Nigerian Military Demolish 15 Pirate Camps, Arrest 17 Suspects Over 6 Months - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Nigeria's navy and police forces have eliminated 15 pirate bases and arrested 17 suspected bandits over the last half a year as part of the country's anti-piracy strategy, the military said.

The security forces conducted operations in the coastal southern Nigerian state of Akwa Ibom, which faces the Gulf of Guinea.

"Within six months as commander of the base, we have destroyed 15 militant camps, arrested 17 suspects during our operations and recovered 285,000 litres of AGO [Automated gas oil] and ammunition from them, and have handed over the suspects and items to the prosecuting agencies," commander Abdulmajid Ibrahim said at a briefing, as cited by the Punch newspaper on Friday.

He noted that the army's strategy focused on "continuous aggressive patrol" and brought relative security to the area regarding illegal maritime activities, such as sea robbery, trade on the waterways, and illegal bunkering.

The Gulf of Guinea is considered as the most pirate-heavy waters, with a surge in regular attacks and kidnappings over the past two years.