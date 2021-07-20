Nigerian Military Jet Comes Under Fire, Crashes - Air Force Spokesman

The Nigerian air force's jet crashed following an attack by bandits, but its pilot managed to eject from the aircraft, the air force's director of public relations said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Nigerian air force's jet crashed following an attack by bandits, but its pilot managed to eject from the aircraft, the air force's director of public relations said on Monday.

"On July 18, 2021, around 12.

45 pm, a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet aircraft, returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states, came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara State," Edward Gabkwet stated as quoted by the Punch newspaper.

The pilot escaped gunfire and made it to an army unit, the official added.

Earlier this month, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari urged the country's military to crack down on criminals in Zamfara and Kaduna. The two states are located in the northwest in the country, the area that has been plagued by kidnappings and banditry.