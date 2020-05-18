Nigerian Military Kills 20 Boko Haram Militants in Borno State - Armed Forces

The Nigerian army killed 20 members of the Boko Haram organization, a part of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) during a Sunday operation in northeastern Borno state, the military said in a statement on Monday

Boko Haram (BHT) also refers to itself as the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

"The criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga [a town in Borno, close to Lake Chad], when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.

62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades," the military said on the official Facebook page.

According to the armed forces, nine Nigerian soldiers were injured during the operation in Borno.

In 2009, Boko Haram launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian government to introduce sharia law throughout the country. The group, which is also active in neighboring countries pledged allegiance to IS in March 2015.