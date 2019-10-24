Nigerian National Jailed for More Than Six Years in Cyber Fraud Plot - Justice Department

UrduPoint.com
Thu 24th October 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) A Nigerian citizen living in Atlanta, Georgia, has received a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for operating a massive international cyber fraud scheme, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Olufolajimi Abegunde, 32... participated in a criminal organization in which members 'spoofed' emails and created fake profiles on dating websites in order to fool victims into sending money to bogus bank accounts under the control of members of the conspiracy," the release said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said the proceeds of the fraud would then be money laundered and wired out of the United States to destinations including West Africa and the plot is believed to have robbed US citizens and businesses of more than $10 million.

The evidence presented at trial showed that Abegunde, who received an MBA from Texas A&M University in College Station engaged in black-market currency exchanges over the life of the conspiracy, the release said.

Abegunde also engaged in a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. He was married during his studies at Texas A&M, but divorced his wife in 2016 to marry a US service member through whom he could obtain immigration and health care benefits and also open new bank accounts, the release added.

